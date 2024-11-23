NBA Fans In Disbelief At Ben Simmons' Missed Layup In Nets-76ers Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the 76ers in Philadelphia.
During the first half, Ben Simmons missed a layup that got a lot of views on social media (h/t ML Basketball).
Many NBA fans reacted harshly to the blooper from Simmons.
@clay_c0le: "maybe ben simmons was right about not shooting that wide open layup against the hawks"
@SleazyEBurner: "Ben Simmons genuinely just smoked this layup."
Kyle Neubeck: "The all-time Ben Simmons layup miss just dropped"
Jacob Moreno: "Ben Simmons smoking a layup at the same exact spot he passed up on one years ago is Shakespearean-level poetry."
@__DeBe___: "Idk if anyone saw that Ben Simmons miss but I'm officially giving up on him man that's the worst missed layup I've ever seen"
@tylerbritton_: "That Ben Simmons layup might’ve been the worst miss I’ve ever seen"
@meechone: "Ben Simmons literally has the lamest layup package of any player in the history of the NBA. Grade school intramural layup lines are all cleaner."
@CH37H0LMGR3N: "Ben Simmons just missed literally a wide open layup how are these people employed in this league"
Simmons is facing a hostile crowd, as he always get booed during his visits to Philadelphia.
The former 76ers star had two rebounds and one assist while shooting 0/2 from the field in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
The Nets are the eigth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-9 record in 15 games.
After the 76ers, they will visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.