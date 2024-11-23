Fastbreak

NBA Fans In Disbelief At Ben Simmons' Missed Layup In Nets-76ers Game

Ben Simmons missed a layup during Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 21, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) reacts towards referee Matt Kallio (88) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the 76ers in Philadelphia.

During the first half, Ben Simmons missed a layup that got a lot of views on social media (h/t ML Basketball).

Many NBA fans reacted harshly to the blooper from Simmons.

@clay_c0le: "maybe ben simmons was right about not shooting that wide open layup against the hawks"

@SleazyEBurner: "Ben Simmons genuinely just smoked this layup."

Kyle Neubeck: "The all-time Ben Simmons layup miss just dropped"

Jacob Moreno: "Ben Simmons smoking a layup at the same exact spot he passed up on one years ago is Shakespearean-level poetry."

@__DeBe___: "Idk if anyone saw that Ben Simmons miss but I'm officially giving up on him man that's the worst missed layup I've ever seen"

@tylerbritton_: "That Ben Simmons layup might’ve been the worst miss I’ve ever seen"

@meechone: "Ben Simmons literally has the lamest layup package of any player in the history of the NBA. Grade school intramural layup lines are all cleaner."

@CH37H0LMGR3N: "Ben Simmons just missed literally a wide open layup how are these people employed in this league"

Simmons is facing a hostile crowd, as he always get booed during his visits to Philadelphia.

The former 76ers star had two rebounds and one assist while shooting 0/2 from the field in his first 12 minutes of playing time.

Ben Simmons
Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) tip off to start first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Nets are the eigth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-9 record in 15 games.

After the 76ers, they will visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

