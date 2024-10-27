NBA Fans In Disbelief At Dwyane Wade's Miami Heat Statue
Dwyane Wade is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame shooting guard is most known for his time with the Miami Heat where he won three titles.
On Sunday, the Heat unveiled a statue of Wade.
Via The NBA: "Etched in history forever...
Dwyane Wade's statue has officially been unveiled 🔥"
Many NBA fans reacted.
@daniphilly_s: "im screaming 😭😭😭😭 that looks nothing like him hahahahaha"
@_CBLOC_: "We all asking the same question 🤣"
Molly Morrison: "being chosen to build this statue was one hardest secret i’ve ever had to keep. spent the last three years on this and it’s so humbling to see it finally be unveiled. thank you guys for all of the love!"
@TravelTeslaDad: "Congrats to Dwade but who is the sculptor 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️"
Barstool Sports: "We promise you are not ready for the Dwyane Wade statue reveal"
@mike23pm: "how does the gear and jersey look more realistic than the face😂"
@carlosgil83: "Shame on whoever greenlit this—it doesn’t even look like Dwyane Wade. Y’all could’ve done better. This looks like a statue straight off Temu."
@subw0ofer2: "That’s not Dwyane Wade that’s Dwayne Johnson"
Wade was the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Heat.
He spent 16 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers (and Heat).
His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.
The 42-year-old retired after the 2018-19 NBA season.