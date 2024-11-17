NBA Fans In Shock At Latest Joel Embiid Status News
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Miami Heat in Florida.
2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the injury report due to an illness.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Heat with an illness."
Embiid has only appeared in two games so far this season, and many NBA fans were in shock at him being listed as questionable for another health issue.
Via @CCBambafan11761: "Just trade him man , he is completely done"
Via @jagsuperbowl: "Im over this whole era atp. It’s time to start over. The Process is a failure and we are back where we were when it started in 2013."
Via @Intimidator21: "It just never ends with this guy."
Via @100harambee: "just sit out the year"
Via @blitznotinspace: "Are we serious"
Via @Winston4857: "Trade him Now Trade him Trade Him Trade Him Trade Him Trade Him"
Embiid is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 26.9% from the field in two games.
The 76ers are just 2-10 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Embiid is in his ninth season playing for the 76ers.
He's one of the best centers in NBA history, but the franchise has been unable to reach the Eastern Conference finals during his tenure.