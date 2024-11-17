Fastbreak

NBA Fans In Shock At Latest Joel Embiid Status News

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is dealing with an illness.

Apr 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Miami Heat in Florida.

2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the injury report due to an illness.

Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Heat with an illness."

Embiid has only appeared in two games so far this season, and many NBA fans were in shock at him being listed as questionable for another health issue.

Via @CCBambafan11761: "Just trade him man , he is completely done"

Via @jagsuperbowl: "Im over this whole era atp. It’s time to start over. The Process is a failure and we are back where we were when it started in 2013."

Via @Intimidator21: "It just never ends with this guy."

Via @100harambee: "just sit out the year"

Via @blitznotinspace: "Are we serious"

Via @Winston4857: "Trade him Now Trade him Trade Him Trade Him Trade Him Trade Him"

Embiid is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 26.9% from the field in two games.

The 76ers are just 2-10 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Nov 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Embiid is in his ninth season playing for the 76ers.

He's one of the best centers in NBA history, but the franchise has been unable to reach the Eastern Conference finals during his tenure.

