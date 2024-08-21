NBA Fans In Shock Over James Harden 2K25 Rating
James Harden is one of the best NBA players of all time and will be a Hall of Famer one day.
While he is no longer in his prime, the 34-year-old is still coming off a season where he averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
On Tuesday, NBA 2K revealed that Harden will be rated as an 84 overall for the new game (NBA 2K25).
Many NBA fans were in shock over Harden's rating.
Via @jacopocarratu_: "nah the harden disrespect is crazy"
Via @doesthisworkryan: "Harden still an 88 easy"
Via @rmc_jayon: "Beal over harden is crazy"
Via @kobebourne: "James Harden 84 definitely throws away all basketball credibility from whoever is doing this 🗑️"
Via @kyrieslayup: "Beal > Harden in what universe?"
Via @jasonfinley17: "I get it Harden is not the guy he use to be. Having Bradley Beal above him is insane"
Harden clearly still has a lot of fans, and they make a good point about the fact that there is a case for him to be rated higher.
The 2018 MVP has played 15 seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.
His career averages are 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 1,072 games.