Fastbreak

NBA Fans In Shock Over Myles Turner Indiana Pacers News

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Myles Turner is leaving the Pacers for the Bucks.

Ben Stinar

Dec 6, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) addresses the media in a press conference during practice day prior to the In-Season Tournament semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) addresses the media in a press conference during practice day prior to the In-Season Tournament semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Myles Turner had spent the first ten seasons of his NBA career playing for the Indiana Pacers.

This past season, the former Texas star helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Turner will now leave the Pacers to sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Via Charania: "BREAKING: Free agent center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, plus a player option for year four in 2028-29 and a full 15% trade kicker, sources tell ESPN. Stunner."

The NBA world was shocked by the news of Turner leaving Indiana.

@LADEig: "After making it to the finals???😳"

@BolWrld: "WHAT OMGGGGGG"

@PolymarketHoops: "Myles Turner this season:

15.6 PPG
6.5 RPG
2.2 3PM
39.6% 3PT
2.0 BPG

He was with the Pacers for a DECADE."

@LakersBetter: "WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT LAKERS AYTON"

@oldnbatweetz: "Imagine telling someone a year ago Dame would be getting waived to make room for Myles Turner this offseason"

@NicThomasNBA: "THE BUCKS JUST WON THE OFFEASON"

Myles Turner
Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts after a foul in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Sam Quinn: "… Those cowards are seriously ducking the tax after reaching Game 7 of the Finals?"

@NBA_University: "WHAT"

@AlexCanada: "Shocking, Indiana Pacers fans must be livid. How can you let him go after a playoff run like that?"

Kevin O'Connor: "A decade of Myles Turner trade rumors then as soon as everyone assumes he’s staying, he leaves."

@HoopMuse: "Damnnnn didn’t see that coming"

Turner was the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He helped lead the Pacers to the NBA playoffs in seven of his ten years with the franchise.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.