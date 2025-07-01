NBA Fans In Shock Over Myles Turner Indiana Pacers News
Myles Turner had spent the first ten seasons of his NBA career playing for the Indiana Pacers.
This past season, the former Texas star helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Turner will now leave the Pacers to sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Free agent center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, plus a player option for year four in 2028-29 and a full 15% trade kicker, sources tell ESPN. Stunner."
The NBA world was shocked by the news of Turner leaving Indiana.
@LADEig: "After making it to the finals???😳"
@BolWrld: "WHAT OMGGGGGG"
@PolymarketHoops: "Myles Turner this season:
15.6 PPG
6.5 RPG
2.2 3PM
39.6% 3PT
2.0 BPG
He was with the Pacers for a DECADE."
@LakersBetter: "WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT LAKERS AYTON"
@oldnbatweetz: "Imagine telling someone a year ago Dame would be getting waived to make room for Myles Turner this offseason"
@NicThomasNBA: "THE BUCKS JUST WON THE OFFEASON"
Sam Quinn: "… Those cowards are seriously ducking the tax after reaching Game 7 of the Finals?"
@NBA_University: "WHAT"
@AlexCanada: "Shocking, Indiana Pacers fans must be livid. How can you let him go after a playoff run like that?"
Kevin O'Connor: "A decade of Myles Turner trade rumors then as soon as everyone assumes he’s staying, he leaves."
@HoopMuse: "Damnnnn didn’t see that coming"
Turner was the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He helped lead the Pacers to the NBA playoffs in seven of his ten years with the franchise.