NBA Fans Left In Awe At Video Of Lakers Star LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a question during a post game interview after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a question during a post game interview after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

LeBron James has continued to amaze the sports world with his play at 40.

He finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Saturday, James made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes in 11 hours.

He wrote: "Ended the 45 min solo session with 2 of these conditioning drills back to back. Getting the lunges and quick twitch muscles back firing. 🥵👑 #StriveForGreatness🚀 🎥 by @ernieramos 😄"

Many people were impressed by the clip.

@notebooklives: "6’9, 250 pounds, 40 years-old, moving like a 25 year-old guard. Greatest athlete to ever grace Earth."

A.J. Brown: "I don’t understand it man. How ? 🔥🔥🔥"

@jp_nwo: "6'9 250 @ 40 is not supposed to move like this bro lol"

@swaavoapollo: "Mind you he turns 41 in 6 months 😂"

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

@nelle44106: "I don't care what nobody say he will forever be the greatest of all times!"

Tyler Relph: "40 years old is crazy! Hopefully you young players see this and duplicate it!"

@finessemitchell: "Watching LeBron on my couch makes me feel like WE both worked out. 🔥"

@dizzyent: "5 more years confirmed"

Dec 30, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
