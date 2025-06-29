NBA Fans Left In Awe At Video Of Lakers Star LeBron James
LeBron James has continued to amaze the sports world with his play at 40.
He finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Saturday, James made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes in 11 hours.
He wrote: "Ended the 45 min solo session with 2 of these conditioning drills back to back. Getting the lunges and quick twitch muscles back firing. 🥵👑 #StriveForGreatness🚀 🎥 by @ernieramos 😄"
Many people were impressed by the clip.
@notebooklives: "6’9, 250 pounds, 40 years-old, moving like a 25 year-old guard. Greatest athlete to ever grace Earth."
A.J. Brown: "I don’t understand it man. How ? 🔥🔥🔥"
@jp_nwo: "6'9 250 @ 40 is not supposed to move like this bro lol"
@swaavoapollo: "Mind you he turns 41 in 6 months 😂"
@nelle44106: "I don't care what nobody say he will forever be the greatest of all times!"
Tyler Relph: "40 years old is crazy! Hopefully you young players see this and duplicate it!"
@finessemitchell: "Watching LeBron on my couch makes me feel like WE both worked out. 🔥"
@dizzyent: "5 more years confirmed"