NBA Fans React Harshly To Brooklyn Nets Latest Signing
Killian Hayes was the seventh pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, so he had been seen as a point guard with great potential.
During the middle of his fourth season with the Detroit Pistons, Hayes was waived, and he had been a free agent until the Brooklyn Nets announced that they had signed him on Friday.
Hayes finished the year with averages of 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Via The Nets: "Welcome to Brooklyn, Killian!"
Many fans reacted to the news of the Nets signing Hayes.
Via @imkully: "this man was born to be a Net (derogatory)"
Via @Jake_The_Coach: "Pray for this organization and all backboards 🙏🏻🙏🏻"
Via @netsnostalgia: "why are we posting welcome posts for guys on exhibit 10 deals💀💀"
Via @SuckmaiBalzack: "Get ready to repaint those rims Brooklyn"
Via @sagemodepatrick: "Brooklyn is never winning a game ever again"
Via @GreeneSZN_: "Im praying for your fans"
Via @redraiderman1: "This team is just a blueprint on how to tank atp"
Via @robbiegoodwin: "The memes of killian Hayes and Ben Simmons on the same team are gonna go hard"
Via @wrldoftatum: "The most Brooklyn Nets signing ever"
The Nets finished the 2024 season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (six years ago).