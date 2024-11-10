NBA Fans React Harshly To Damian Lillard's Performance In Celtics-Bucks Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin.
The matchup was close, but the Bucks lost by a score of 113-107 to fall to 2-8 in their first ten games.
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard finished with 14 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 4/15 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@GlennDOrdway: "They fell in love with Lillard's offense but apparently didn't realize he can't defend at all...and teams are beating the Bucks consistently by going right at him"
@MirazNBA: "Damian Lillard offense might be legit overrated if it’s not moving the needle in the Eastern conference."
@Ahmadbrista: "Damian lillard is not that guy anymore"
@Marckie109: "Damian Lillard really really REALLY wanted to be traded to Miami. My goodness"
@1973salvador: "Get Damian Lillard off this team and get a guard who actually plays some defense. Reason Lillard has won nothing a losing empty stats player."
@RTBDebates: "Damian Lillard is not a point guard. Just watched him miss an easy wide open alley oop opportunity to Giannis in the clutch kicking it out to a contested corner 3. Poor Giannis man."
@dameioneokc: "Amongst worst trades ever has to be the Bucks trading for Damian Lillard when the team they had was perfectly fine Jrue Holiday won and that’s what the Bucks get"
The Bucks will resume action on Tuesday evening when they host the Toronto Raptors.
Lillard is in his second season with the franchise.