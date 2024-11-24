NBA Fans React Harshly To Mikal Bridges' Performance In Knicks-Jazz Game
On Saturday, the New York Knicks played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
The Knicks surprisingly lost by a score of 121-106.
Mikal Bridges had a tough day.
He finished with just seven points, three rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 3/15 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@RutgersMBB_: "Mikal “Front Rim” Bridges has to stop shooting 3s. It’s flat out embarrassing how bad he’s been this year"
@GetsPod: "extremely inconsistent, can easily say the amount of draft capital traded for him was not worth it. Knicks got fleeced, a first in the Leon Rose era."
@RellJefe: "Mikal Bridges coulda stayed in Brooklyn for all this smh"
@MuseBarnes: "Knicks really traded 5 FRP for Mikal Bridges🤣"
@conoroneill59: "Long story short mikal has not been good enough this far I expect it to change but as it stands so far it wasn't worth the haul we gave up I'd rather have donte personally"
@KnicksMemes: "Mikal Bridges we need to talk"
Bridges is in his first season playing for the Knicks.
He is averaging 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Knicks are 9-7 in their first 16 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will now visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening in Colorado.