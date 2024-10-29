NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Poor Performance In Lakers-Suns Game
On Monday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 109-105 in Arizona.
Their first loss of the season dropped them to 3-1 in four games.
Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James had a surprisingly poor performance.
He finished with 11 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 3/14 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James tonight:
11 PTS
5 REB
8 AST
21.4% FG
His lowest FG% in a game since Halloween 2007."
Many people reacted on social media.
@SmittyPhilly6: "This was his Halloween costume… this aint LeBron"
@FroemelAndy: "Even GOATs have a bad game every 17 years"
Kendrick Perkins: "Bron actually looks like he’s about to turn 40. Worse game that I’ve seen from him in a very long time"
@__4dj: "Bounce back in Cleveland loading…"
@washedszns: "Just finished watching the lakers vs suns games and maaaaan, lebron was looking like his age there. 🥲 disaster class after a master class"
James is averaging 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range through the first four games of the season.
The Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic also added: "LeBron James, who was sniffling and nasally postgame in his media availability, said he's been dealing with those symptoms since Friday."