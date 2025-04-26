Fastbreak

NBA Fans React Strongly To Damian Lillard's Performance In Pacers-Bucks Game

Damian Lillard played 31 minutes against the Pacers.

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers (at home) by a score of 117-101.

The series is now 2-1 (still in favor of the Pacers).

Damian Lillard finished the win with seven points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 2/12 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@Heavenlybuckets: "Damian Lillard needs to lock in man he’s just beefing instead of hooping"

@BucksRealm: "Damian Lillard simply has to be better"

@xaelittle: "I can’t defend Damian Lillard anymore. He’s not a winner when it matters most."

Hater Central: "Damian Lillard at half:

2 Points
1-8 FG
0-5 3PT

HE’S RETIRING WITH HIS ONLY ACCOLADE BEING HIS BEARD GROWN"

@NBAMemes: "Live look at Damian Lillard’s watch"

@TheDunkCentral: "What’s going on with Dame?

2 points
1/10 FG
0/6 3PT"

@GiftedAndGoofy: "Damian Lillard just doesn’t be engaged enough for me."

@indyfanfan: "Pacers got Lillard so bent out of character 🤣🤣🤣 I remember when he was a silent killer now he’s out here spamming emotes with 7 pts down 2-1 and a series L from last yr"

@oliverquickle: "Damian Lillard show up one time in the playoffs please"

@DepressedGamble: "I’m boycotting if Damian Lillard plays in the NBA next season"

Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 28-14 in 42 games at home.

Lillard is in his second season with the Bucks.

