NBA Fans React Strongly To Damian Lillard's Performance In Pacers-Bucks Game
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers (at home) by a score of 117-101.
The series is now 2-1 (still in favor of the Pacers).
Damian Lillard finished the win with seven points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 2/12 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Heavenlybuckets: "Damian Lillard needs to lock in man he’s just beefing instead of hooping"
@BucksRealm: "Damian Lillard simply has to be better"
@xaelittle: "I can’t defend Damian Lillard anymore. He’s not a winner when it matters most."
Hater Central: "Damian Lillard at half:
2 Points
1-8 FG
0-5 3PT
HE’S RETIRING WITH HIS ONLY ACCOLADE BEING HIS BEARD GROWN"
@NBAMemes: "Live look at Damian Lillard’s watch"
@TheDunkCentral: "What’s going on with Dame?
2 points
1/10 FG
0/6 3PT"
@GiftedAndGoofy: "Damian Lillard just doesn’t be engaged enough for me."
@indyfanfan: "Pacers got Lillard so bent out of character 🤣🤣🤣 I remember when he was a silent killer now he’s out here spamming emotes with 7 pts down 2-1 and a series L from last yr"
@oliverquickle: "Damian Lillard show up one time in the playoffs please"
@DepressedGamble: "I’m boycotting if Damian Lillard plays in the NBA next season"
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday in Milwaukee.
The Bucks are 28-14 in 42 games at home.
Lillard is in his second season with the Bucks.