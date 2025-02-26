NBA Fans React To 76ers Joel Embiid Announcement Before Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Manhattan to play the New York Knicks.
For the game, they have announced that Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
The 2023 MVP also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury management) listed out for Wednesday."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@stephenstumpo1: "Wouldn’t it just be easier for you to report when he does play?"
@NMAsiaPac: "Sixers are lottery pick bound"
@Robtush: "I hope he is proud of his gold medal"
@Brian5833366570: "Should have traded him couple years ago. When he was more value. You could tell with his legs, he was not going to have a long career. Sorry for him."
@NeverMadeJB: "The Sky is Blue"
@ovoescobar: "Just end your season bro health is wealth"
@siimbaswrld: "announce him out for the season already"
Embiid is averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.
He is in his ninth season playing for the 76ers.
The 76ers are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-37 record in 57 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak (and 1-9 over their last ten).
Following New York, the 76ers will host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed with a 37-20 record in 57 games.