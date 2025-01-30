NBA Fans React To 76ers Joel Embiid Announcement Before Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Denver Nuggets (at home).
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
The 2023 MVP has missed each of the previous 13 games, so this will be his 14th straight out of action.
Via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice: "Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Denver:
Joel Embiid -- left knee -- OUT
Paul George -- left finger -- OUT
Caleb Martin -- right hip -- OUT
KJ Martin -- left foot -- OUT
Andre Drummond -- left toe -- OUT"
Many NBA fans reacted to the news.
@QuisCapalot_: "Embiid still in the league ?"
@BLangan33: "When’s the next update on Embiid? Just strange he’s shown really going at in pregame, but not even being questionable for Friday"
@CoSportsFan32: "Misses 47% of games…. Never plays against Jokic…. Gets 100% of his salary…. The things I wish I knew back then… would have practiced them lay ups more!"
@g12_lj: "He really trying to sell this injury if he ducking a home game against jokic"
@thechek182: "Honestly didn't even know Joel Embiid still played in the NBA"
Jacob Moreno: "I truly thought Joel Embiid had a shot at returning tomorrow against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, unfortunate"
Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games this season.