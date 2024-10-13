NBA Fans React To 76ers Joel Embiid Announcement
Joel Embiid is among the best five players in the NBA when he is on the floor.
However, the 2023 MVP has dealt with injuries over his career (and missed 43 games last season).
After missing the team's first two preseason games, the Philadelphia 76ers have announced that Embiid will miss the entire preseason.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Joel Embiid is out for the remainder of the preseason, 76ers say. He was assessed by doctors on Thursday as part of his left knee management. He’s progressing well and will continue to take part in an individual treatment plan designed to best support his health and wellness for the 2024-25 season."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@SixersJustin: "Ah so well Joel Embiid won’t touch the court for preseason but hopefully he’s ready to go for the season opener
I wouldn’t be too concerned. They’re being extra cautious with him this year considering this could be the finals year"
@Beardaknowledge: "If Joel Embiid's knee is in this situation... I ask 1 question... why did he play in the Olympics?"
@walekroos: "Here we go again."
@ValleyoftheSuns: "Honest question, Embiid obviously is an incredible player but with how frequently he’s injured, would you trade Durant for him straight up? Are we in the minority for saying we wouldn’t even though Durant is 36?"
@APH00PS: "Paul George really went from one bad knee to another"
Embiid finished last season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
The 76ers will open up the regular season on October 23 when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.