NBA Fans React To 76ers Legend Allen Iverson's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson made a post to Instagram.

Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson touches the head of his statue during a ceremony outside Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Allen Iverson is one of the most notable stars in NBA history.

On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers legend made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son.

His post had over 5,000 likes in 15 minutes.

Iverson wrote: "Happy 22nd Birthday to the best Son in the World! May God continue to bless you with many more. Love you to life "Bud""

Many people commented on Iverson's post.

Darius Miles: "HBD👑"

@mariadiaz3637: "Definitely his twin, thought it was a younger picture of him…☺️"

@b.morby23: "OG done cloned his self. Hbd!"

@nw.trae: "thought this was a throwback picture of you😂😂😂"

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia 76ers and hall of fame member Allen Iverson reacts after a 76ers score against the New York Knicks during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

@b.i.g.r.e.g.g: "I remember when blud was sitting with you at the press conferences as a baby. I feel old asf 😂"

@ali3kash: "Dope af ! But yall trippin they don’t look that alike lol"

@merci_delavega: "I legit thought this was AI….AI! Happy Birthday to your twin"

@momof2sunshinez: "Happy Birthday! 🎂❤️He's your absolute TWIN!!"

Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson (M) stands alongside managing partners David Blitzer (L) and Josh Harris (R) during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Iverson last played in the league during the 2009-10 season.

He is most known for his legendary run with the Philadelphia 76ers where he won the 2001 MVP (and made the NBA Finals that same year).

Via StatMuse: "Allen Iverson in 2001:

— 31.1 PPG (1st in NBA)
— 2.5 SPG (1st in NBA)
— Best player on 1 seed
— MVP
— First Team All-NBA
— All-Star

First player since MJ with 30+ PPG and 2+ SPG in a season."

His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 914 games.

