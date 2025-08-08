NBA Fans React To 76ers Legend Allen Iverson's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Allen Iverson is one of the most notable stars in NBA history.
On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers legend made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son.
His post had over 5,000 likes in 15 minutes.
Iverson wrote: "Happy 22nd Birthday to the best Son in the World! May God continue to bless you with many more. Love you to life "Bud""
Many people commented on Iverson's post.
Darius Miles: "HBD👑"
@mariadiaz3637: "Definitely his twin, thought it was a younger picture of him…☺️"
@b.morby23: "OG done cloned his self. Hbd!"
@nw.trae: "thought this was a throwback picture of you😂😂😂"
@b.i.g.r.e.g.g: "I remember when blud was sitting with you at the press conferences as a baby. I feel old asf 😂"
@ali3kash: "Dope af ! But yall trippin they don’t look that alike lol"
@merci_delavega: "I legit thought this was AI….AI! Happy Birthday to your twin"
@momof2sunshinez: "Happy Birthday! 🎂❤️He's your absolute TWIN!!"
Iverson last played in the league during the 2009-10 season.
He is most known for his legendary run with the Philadelphia 76ers where he won the 2001 MVP (and made the NBA Finals that same year).
Via StatMuse: "Allen Iverson in 2001:
— 31.1 PPG (1st in NBA)
— 2.5 SPG (1st in NBA)
— Best player on 1 seed
— MVP
— First Team All-NBA
— All-Star
First player since MJ with 30+ PPG and 2+ SPG in a season."
His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 914 games.