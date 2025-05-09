NBA Fans React To 76ers Legend Julius Erving's Instagram Post
Julius Erving was once among the most iconic players in NBA history.
The Philadelphia 76ers legend was the game's biggest star before Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.
Recently, Erving made a post to Instagram with a photo from when he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
The post had over 7,000 likes.
Erving wrote: "Throwback on this day in 1987 when I was on the cover of @SportsIllustrated.
Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images #JuliusErving #DrJ #SportsIllustrated #Basketball #Sports
Many fans left comments on Erving's post.
@refreshingdisturbance: "Fave player of all time! In my head when I see his pic all I hear is the iconic voice of Zinc saying “Eeeeeerviiiiing”!!!"
@cbrandly7: "“Thanks for everything Doc, we’ll never fill your shoes”"
@philadelphiachili: "I remember getting your autograph while you were coming from the Post office on Market Street. Thanks again Doc!"
@aakifahnaajidah "Forever my favorite player and my 1st introduction to loving the game of basketball 🏀 DR. J💙☝🏾💪🏾✨✨✨♾️"
@makeda4109: "There will never be another Dr. J. My dad and uncle would stall me because they had to complete watching the BB 🏀 game before they took me out. I was about 8-10 years old. That’s when I fell in love with the game and Dr. J. Such a class act on and off the court. Thank you for what you did for the ABA and the NBA. You were a champion before your championship and you will always be a champion 🏆."
Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury and Mateen Cleaves were also among the people to like Erving's post.