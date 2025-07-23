NBA Fans React To 76ers Legend Julius Erving's Instagram Post
Julius Erving is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.
He last played during the 1986-87 season.
On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram that had over 1,000 likes in one hour.
Erving wrote: "All smiles during my farewell retirement ceremony
Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated"
Many NBA fans sent love to the Philadelphia 76ers legend in the comments.
@mebelikemike7457: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏 a real childhood hero for me"
@lance.cross1: "The most electrifying player of my lifetime."
@marjanshafieyan17: "Love you #6 I remember that season like no other , that rocking chair and your speeches , forever my fav"
@jasonlevyphillymetro: "I will always love you Doc! @juliuserving"
@camcuch7: "I am a UMass alum from Utah who was at your final house call in Salt Lake City vs the Utah Jazz. Big fan growing up. You won the 1984 slam dunk contest. Larry Nance used the same dunk twice to get his high scores."
@brookelynneforde: "THIS MAN IS THE G.O.A.T.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
@smallsqueendom: "Grateful for the opportunity I had to work with you. All the best. ✨"
@jayyouice73: "The reason I became a Sixer fan ‘83-84ish to this day !"
After a legendary five-year win in the ABA, Erving spent all 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages were 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 1,243 games.