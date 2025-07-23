Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To 76ers Legend Julius Erving's Instagram Post

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Julius Erving during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Julius Erving during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Julius Erving is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.

He last played during the 1986-87 season.

On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram that had over 1,000 likes in one hour.

Erving wrote: "All smiles during my farewell retirement ceremony⁣

Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated"

Many NBA fans sent love to the Philadelphia 76ers legend in the comments.

@mebelikemike7457: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏 a real childhood hero for me"

@lance.cross1: "The most electrifying player of my lifetime."

@marjanshafieyan17: "Love you #6 I remember that season like no other , that rocking chair and your speeches , forever my fav"

@jasonlevyphillymetro: "I will always love you Doc! @juliuserving"

Julius Erving
Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung (0) hugs Julius Erving after winning the slam dunk competition during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

@camcuch7: "I am a UMass alum from Utah who was at your final house call in Salt Lake City vs the Utah Jazz. Big fan growing up. You won the 1984 slam dunk contest. Larry Nance used the same dunk twice to get his high scores."

@brookelynneforde: "THIS MAN IS THE G.O.A.T.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@smallsqueendom: "Grateful for the opportunity I had to work with you. All the best. ✨"

@jayyouice73: "The reason I became a Sixer fan ‘83-84ish to this day !"

NBA
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Former NBA players Oscar Robinson (left) and Julius Erving (right) look on in the three-point contest during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After a legendary five-year win in the ABA, Erving spent all 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

His career averages were 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 1,243 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.