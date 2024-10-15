NBA Fans React To 76ers Paul George Announcement
On Monday evening, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George suffered an injury scare in the team's preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.
The nine-time NBA All-Star did not return for the remainder of the game.
On Tuesday, the 76ers have announced an update on their superstar forward.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has a bone bruise and no structural damage to his left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, team says."
Many fans have reacted to the news.
@DrJesseMorse: "Great news.
This could have been much worse."
@30problemz: "This is best case scenario"
@LonzoMuse2: "Sixers can't stay healthy even in the preseason"
@DertTheSequel: "A bone bruise can mean anything btw. It could be one month or it could the entire season. I just can't believe Paul George got hurt in preseason. We didn't even make it to regular season"
Josh Lloyd: "Ok, so out for opening night"
@grizzglazer24: "Honestly better than I thought"
@eyejustkantbro: "The fact that something happening with that team injury related ALREADY is comedy"
George had spent the previous five years with the Los Angeles Clippers before signing with the 76ers over the offseason.
The former Fresno State star finished last year with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The 76ers will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.