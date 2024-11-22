NBA Fans React To 76ers Paul George Injury Update
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 117-111.
However, the bigger concern was the fact that Paul George left the game with an injury.
The 76ers have now announced that George will miss the next two games.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Paul George will miss the next two games after an MRI showed no structural damage in his left knee, causing him to miss tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn and Sunday’s against the Clippers. He’ll be re-evaluated Monday.
Philly’s next game after that is Wednesday against Houston."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@jay_dubs92: "i cant believe we are here already, but do you just shut them down and tank for Coop right now?"
@qshironalberti3: "He really might need to wear a knee brace for the rest of the season. That’s just me thinking about how to prevent it happening again though"
@30problemz: "Sixers can’t catch a break sheesh"
@HabibiCapital_: "I didn’t have 76ers as the worst team in the nba 14 games in on my bingo card"
@PrizePicks: "Sixers might be cooked"
@GameInjuryDoc: "Best case scenario and often happens with hyperextension injuries. Bone injury timelines can vary tremendously
Wont be shocked if this is a two week recovery time at the least"
George is in his first season playing for the 76ers.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in eight games.
The 76ers are 2-12 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.