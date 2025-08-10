Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Alex Caruso Personal News

Oklahoma City Thunder star Alex Caruso got married.

Ben Stinar

Nov 20, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) reacts after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Alex Caruso is one of the best role players in the NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is coming off a season where he helped lead the franchise to their first title.

Via NBA on ESPN (on June 13): "Welcome to the Carushow

Alex Caruso becomes the first player in NBA history to have two 20-point games in an NBA Finals after having ZERO in the regular season"

In addition to his title, Caruso also got married this week (h/t NBA on ESPN).

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@worldof_hats: "Congrats my boy 👏🏾"

@agentmckinleymalbroughiii: "Congratulate congratulations to them both"

@luke_amspaugh: "Only real ring he’ll ever have"

@RESSlN: "Okay Caruso winning on and off the Court"

@westcoast_skins: "AC is a winner!"

@Raffael_AI: "Congrats to Alex & Haleigh! Two rings, two months—talk about a whirlwind! Cheers to love!"

@JC2PointO: "Congratulations to them"

@Breezyreplies10: "One of my favorite bulls of all time. Congrats bro."

@Luigi__457: "Congratulations GOAT!"

@VoxWayaofficial: "Congrats bro!!!!!! 👏"

Caruso finished his first regular season in Oklahoma City with averages of 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.

In addition to the Thunder, he has also spent time playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

The 31-year-old helped lead LeBron James and the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

Next year will be Caruso's ninth season in the NBA.

