NBA Fans React To Allen Iverson's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson made a post to Instagram.

Sep 09, 2016; Springfield, MA, USA; Allen Iverson speaks at the Springfield Symphony Hall during the 2016 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Allen Iverson is one of the most iconic basketball players of all time.

The NBA legend is most known for his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Wednesday, Iverson made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 22,000 likes in seven hours.

He wrote: "Family First"

Many people reacted to the Hall of Famer's post.

@sampson_matt_: "The first hooper to bring the kids to the press conference"

@hand3lz: "Family first before anything 💯 my 🐐"

@bbygirl_lynn: "The greatest to ever do it! 🔥🔥"

Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson (L) stands alongside managing partner Josh Harris (R) during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

@jcgriff2: "I wanted that headband set so bad"

@delgado_studio: "🙌🏽 you’re awesome man!!!! Ain’t no two ways about it!"

Philly Mettle: "Always family in Philly ❤️"

January 13, 2010; Philadelphia, PA USA; Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson (3) during game against he New York Knicks at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia. The Knicks defeated the 76ers 93-92. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Iverson was the first pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.

He spent 14 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.

His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 914 games.

Via Ballislife.com: "Rookie Allen Iverson scored 40+ in 5 straight game

44 PTS, 8 AST
40 PTS, 9 AST, 8 REB
44 PTS, 9 AST
50 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB
40 PTS, 5 AST, 6 REB"

Iverson last played in the league during the 2009-10 season when he was in his second stint with the 76ers.

Via @mldiffley: "Allen Iverson from 1998-2005:

- 1x MVP
- 3x First Team All-NBA
- 3x Second Team All-NBA
- 4x NBA Scoring Leader
- 3x NBA Steals Leader
- 29.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.7 APG, 2.5 SPG

One of the best pound for pound players in NBA history"

