NBA Fans React To Allen Iverson's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Allen Iverson is one of the most iconic basketball players of all time.
The NBA legend is most known for his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Wednesday, Iverson made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 22,000 likes in seven hours.
He wrote: "Family First"
Many people reacted to the Hall of Famer's post.
@sampson_matt_: "The first hooper to bring the kids to the press conference"
@hand3lz: "Family first before anything 💯 my 🐐"
@bbygirl_lynn: "The greatest to ever do it! 🔥🔥"
@jcgriff2: "I wanted that headband set so bad"
@delgado_studio: "🙌🏽 you’re awesome man!!!! Ain’t no two ways about it!"
Philly Mettle: "Always family in Philly ❤️"
Iverson was the first pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.
He spent 14 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 914 games.
Via Ballislife.com: "Rookie Allen Iverson scored 40+ in 5 straight game
44 PTS, 8 AST
40 PTS, 9 AST, 8 REB
44 PTS, 9 AST
50 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB
40 PTS, 5 AST, 6 REB"
Iverson last played in the league during the 2009-10 season when he was in his second stint with the 76ers.
Via @mldiffley: "Allen Iverson from 1998-2005:
- 1x MVP
- 3x First Team All-NBA
- 3x Second Team All-NBA
- 4x NBA Scoring Leader
- 3x NBA Steals Leader
- 29.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.7 APG, 2.5 SPG
One of the best pound for pound players in NBA history"