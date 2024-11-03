NBA Fans React To Allen Iverson's Instagram Post
Allen Iverson is one of the most notable players in NBA history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer last played in the NBA during the 2009-10 season when he appeared in 28 games for the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.
Recently, Iverson made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes.
Iverson captioned his post: "Always home no matter where I’m at"
There were nearly 600 comments, as many fans reacted to Iverson's post.
Former NBA star Jamal Crawford: "Hero"
@dade_.johnn: "Bruh unretire I can’t take this no more"
@itsryansilver: "wore the finger sleeve in grade school for u brodie 🐐"
@reekrymez: "I watched every game you ever played as a 76er ! 💯"
@comrade_mundeyzzz: "Best AI’s on ur feet😮💨😮💨😮💨 Come bacc out with them jonts bro"
@whyt_schit: "Second favorite sneaker after the Og questions"
@9st_bee: "You inspired me when I was hoopin I was baby chuck 🐐🐐🐐🐐"
Mark Jackson, Aaron Gordon, Obi Toppin, Isaiah Thomas and Deion Sanders also liked the post.
Iverson played 14 seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.
The 11-time NBA All-Star is most known for his legendary run with the 76ers.
During the 2006 season, he averaged 33.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field in 72 games.
While Iverson never won a title, he is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field in 914 games.