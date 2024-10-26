Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Allonzo Trier News

Former New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier was selected by the RGV Vipers in the G League Draft.

Jan 25, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Allonzo Trier most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the New York Knicks.

That year, he averaged 6.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 24 games.

On Saturday, the former Arizona star was selected with the 53rd pick in the 2024 G League Draft.

Via NBA G League: "Former @nyknicks guard Allonzo Trier returns to basketball after being selected No. 53 by the @rgvvipers in the 2024 NBA G League Draft! 🚀"

Many fans reacted to the news.

@AllBlueKnicks: "ISO ZO IS BACK"

@LaCroixBoi420: "always crazy this dude didnt get more chances in the league. bro had some legit moments for the knicks and shot 38% from 3 in his two years there. wishing him the best."

Via @iam_johnw: "We need an espn 30 for 30 on allonzo trier . Balled out for the Knicks as a rookie then just vanished for the next 3 years"

@AP414_: "Bro was in the league getting buckets yrs ago…kinda shook"

@seanston42: "Iso Zo will always be one of my favorite Knicks, he was a raw talent that I wish took to coaching better, but the Knicks was a disaster back in those days, but I wonder if Thibs could’ve got through to him❓"

During the 2018-19 season, Trier averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 64 games.

