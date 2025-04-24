Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Heat-Cavs Game

Andrew Wiggins played 28 minutes against the Cavs.

Ben Stinar

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after shooting the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat played the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

The Heat lost by a score of 121-112.

They now trail 0-2 in the series.

Andrew Wiggins finished the loss with ten points, one rebound, three assists and three blocks while shooting 3/10 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@wigginsmuse_22: "Andrew Wiggins tonight
10 PTS
1 REB
3 AST
3/10 fg
Heat go down 0-2 against the Cavs"

@Kingtice_x: "Why did i take Andrew Wiggins for 14 points smh"

@harry_yin: "why is andrew wiggins the worst basketball player ever"

@hothothoops: "ANDREW WIGGINS ➡️ KEL’EL WARE"

@PropBomb: "Playing Nikola Jovic over Andrew Wiggins to close the game is wild. What is Spo thinking?"

@JReiners_10: "You traded away Jimmy Butler for Andrew Wiggins to have him sit THE ENTIRE 4TH QUARTER in a close playoff game LMAO"

@OddsAreNC: "I get that Andrew Wiggins sucks but he’s still better than having Highsmith in."

@TugleyMontoya: "Hey Spo, you’re definitely a HOF coach and all but after watching Nikola Jovic shoot air ball after air ball and get cooked by Donovan. Don’t you think Andrew Wiggins could’ve been a good guy to close with?"

@MatthewASoprano: "I see no way Andrew Wiggins is on the Heat next season unless they somehow even this series in Miami"

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday in Miami, Florida.

