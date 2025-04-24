NBA Fans React To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Heat-Cavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat played the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Heat lost by a score of 121-112.
They now trail 0-2 in the series.
Andrew Wiggins finished the loss with ten points, one rebound, three assists and three blocks while shooting 3/10 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@wigginsmuse_22: "Andrew Wiggins tonight
10 PTS
1 REB
3 AST
3/10 fg
Heat go down 0-2 against the Cavs"
@Kingtice_x: "Why did i take Andrew Wiggins for 14 points smh"
@harry_yin: "why is andrew wiggins the worst basketball player ever"
@hothothoops: "ANDREW WIGGINS ➡️ KEL’EL WARE"
@PropBomb: "Playing Nikola Jovic over Andrew Wiggins to close the game is wild. What is Spo thinking?"
@JReiners_10: "You traded away Jimmy Butler for Andrew Wiggins to have him sit THE ENTIRE 4TH QUARTER in a close playoff game LMAO"
@OddsAreNC: "I get that Andrew Wiggins sucks but he’s still better than having Highsmith in."
@TugleyMontoya: "Hey Spo, you’re definitely a HOF coach and all but after watching Nikola Jovic shoot air ball after air ball and get cooked by Donovan. Don’t you think Andrew Wiggins could’ve been a good guy to close with?"
@MatthewASoprano: "I see no way Andrew Wiggins is on the Heat next season unless they somehow even this series in Miami"
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday in Miami, Florida.