NBA Fans React To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Heat-Hawks Game
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat played the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
The Heat lost by a score of 98-86.
Andrew Wiggins finished with 23 points, four rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 6/14 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@nic_rohloff: "3-straight 20+ games for Andrew Wiggins"
StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins since All-Star break:
22.7 PPG
6.0 RPG
2.3 STL + BLK
2.3 3PM
Three straight 20-point games."
@JameelahJNBA: "Halftime.
Hawks 50
Heat 42
Andrew Wiggins leads all scorers with 13 points. Georges Niang leads Atlanta with 11 points."
@SeagerSmashin: "Free Andrew Wiggins man"
Five Reasons Sports: "Miami Heat players other than Andrew Wiggins are 15 of 59"
@su_stackzz: "idc what yall say i love andrew wiggins !!!!!!"
@langleyatl: "Andrew Wiggins first option hoops is just not a fun watch"
@yahia05938894: "He’s the only reason not a blowout lol"
ClutchPoints: "Andrew Wiggins CONNECTS on the three off a steal by Tyler Herro 🔥"
@BAMRTresCuatro: "Andrew Wiggins decided to ball out today of course"
@keerthikau: "Andrew Wiggins is 4-for-7 from three through three quarters of Heat/Hawks.
The rest of the Heat are a combined 2-for-27 from three."
@PlaysForToday: "Andrew Wiggins 4-8 and leading Heat in scoring — down in the 4Q late and not shooting … nice"
With the loss to the Hawks, the Heat dropped to 26-30 in 56 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play the Hawks (again) on Wednesday evening in Miami, Florida.
Wiggins is in his 11th NBA season.