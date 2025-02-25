Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Heat-Hawks Game

Andrew Wiggins played 36 minutes against the Hawks.

Feb 24, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reaches for a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat played the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The Heat lost by a score of 98-86.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 23 points, four rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 6/14 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@nic_rohloff: "3-straight 20+ games for Andrew Wiggins"

StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins since All-Star break:

22.7 PPG
6.0 RPG
2.3 STL + BLK
2.3 3PM

Three straight 20-point games."

@JameelahJNBA: "Halftime.

Hawks 50
Heat 42

Andrew Wiggins leads all scorers with 13 points. Georges Niang leads Atlanta with 11 points."

@SeagerSmashin: "Free Andrew Wiggins man"

Five Reasons Sports: "Miami Heat players other than Andrew Wiggins are 15 of 59"

@su_stackzz: "idc what yall say i love andrew wiggins !!!!!!"

@langleyatl: "Andrew Wiggins first option hoops is just not a fun watch"

@yahia05938894: "He’s the only reason not a blowout lol"

ClutchPoints: "Andrew Wiggins CONNECTS on the three off a steal by Tyler Herro 🔥"

@BAMRTresCuatro: "Andrew Wiggins decided to ball out today of course"

@keerthikau: "Andrew Wiggins is 4-for-7 from three through three quarters of Heat/Hawks.

The rest of the Heat are a combined 2-for-27 from three."

@PlaysForToday: "Andrew Wiggins 4-8 and leading Heat in scoring — down in the 4Q late and not shooting … nice"

With the loss to the Hawks, the Heat dropped to 26-30 in 56 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will play the Hawks (again) on Wednesday evening in Miami, Florida.

Feb 24, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Wiggins is in his 11th NBA season.

