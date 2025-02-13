NBA Fans React To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Heat-Thunder Game
On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat played the Thunder in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Heat lost by a score of 115-101.
Andrew Wiggins finished his second game with the Heat with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@nic_rohloff: "Love the way Andrew Wiggins is attacking offensively and not settling for jumpers"
@andrewwiggie: "Wiggins in the first quarter filling up the stat sheet against OKC
8 minutes
2 rebounds
1 assist
5 points
1 steal
1 block
+11
And playing amazing defense"
Brady Hawk: "Man I love that take from Andrew Wiggins
Mid post touch, patient, and powers through the help defense for a tough flip shot
That’s the role"
@HeatvsHaters: "Andrew Wiggins’ postgame is moving me"
@postednthecrib: "Wow this Andrew Wiggins debut is going great (I’m ignoring last game)"
@uniuckystarrs: "Traded Jimmy for Andrew Wiggins LMAOOOOOOO"
@jdtwin393: "People thought Andrew Wiggins was going to be our savior in 2025 lmao"
With the loss, the Heat dropped to 25-27 in their first 52 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Wiggins is in his 11th NBA season.
The 2022 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.