NBA Fans React To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Miami Heat Debut Against Celtics
On Monday night, Andrew Wiggins made his debut for the Miami Heat.
They lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 103-85.
Wiggins finshed the loss with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/12 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Xavier0X: "heat media tried to sell u on andrew wiggins"
@janderson22_: "tatum has broken the andrew wiggins code."
@Wrestle_4_Real: "They going to be better off without Jimmy Butler"
@terrychildress_: "This a fire acquisition lowkey. Miami just a star away now."
@eeanalmonte: "Why would Miami do this to their newly traded player, Andrew Wiggins?
All of the actual good players are sitting for Miami against BOSTON
Rough start shooting 1 of 7 by Wiggins"
@g12_lj: "Heat really traded a top 3 player they ever had for this bum"
@caaspeer30: "Spo set him up man , he really had him stay in the 3 point line 99% of the game when clearly he is a drive to the basket player"
@TwoWayDav: "Elite defense and Spo just didn't have him in the right role.
He'll be fine when Tyler comes back"
Wiggins came into the night with averages of 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 43 games.
The Heat dropped to 25-26 in 51 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.