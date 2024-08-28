NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis 2K25 Rating
Anthony Davis is coming off another strong season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in 76 games.
On Monday, NBA 2K25 revealed that Davis will be rated as a 94 overall.
Via NBA 2K: "Anthony Davis is the 10th highest rated player in #NBA2K25 at 94 OVR! 😤"
Many fans reacted on social media.
Via @BrendonCMoore: "Should be a 95 like he ended 2K24 as. We know y’all are LeBron glazers tho and don’t want his teammates being the same or higher than him. We seen it happen to Dwyane Wade as well the first year LeBron joined him before the season even started. 😂"
Via @JaySpann24: "Just right
Best two way player in the league"
Via @StephenFlorival: "They put AD 1 point higher than Brunson to get suckers like me to respond……It worked."
Via @b0y1da_: "Don’t ever tell me the lakers don’t have enough help lol"
Via @Jumpingsnakes: "Deserves a 96 we got robbed"
Davis is entering his sixth season playing for the Lakers.
He helped lead the franchise to the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
However, the Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.