NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Performance In Mavs-Nets Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Nets in Brooklyn.
The Mavs won by a score of 120-101.
Anthony Davis finished the win with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/9 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@kyriecenterig: "Oh my dear Anthony Davis, where do I begin? IVE MISSED YOU 😭"
@BronMuse: "ANTHONY DAVIS IN THE 1ST QUARTER:
6 PTS
2 REB
2 AST
1 BLK
3-4 FG
+13
HE'S BACKKKK!!!!!!!"
@lucasfrankel: "The #Mavericks are undefeated with Anthony Davis in the lineup #MVP"
@jbondwagon: "Hope he’ll be spared from Nico curse 😭"
@bronisabeast: "Most dominant 12 points I’ve witnessed in my life"
@NerdChore: "Anthony Davis is back
For now
A game or two"
@MavsStan41: "Anthony Davis is so good at basketball"
@sp6runderrated: "Dumb Question: Why is Anthony Davis playing in the final 3 minutes of a 16 point game against an awful Brooklyn team?
I know Nico seems to think he built a title contender but this seems nuts to me."
@NationMffl: "Anthony Davis is very good at basketball."
Davis has now appeared in two games for the Mavs since getting traded (via the Los Angeles Lakers) last month.
He is averaging 25.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 44 games this season.