NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Performance In Mavs-Nets Game

Anthony Davis played 27 minutes against the Nets.

Ben Stinar

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates after he dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Nets in Brooklyn.

The Mavs won by a score of 120-101.

Anthony Davis finished the win with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/9 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@kyriecenterig: "Oh my dear Anthony Davis, where do I begin? IVE MISSED YOU 😭"

@BronMuse: "ANTHONY DAVIS IN THE 1ST QUARTER:

6 PTS
2 REB
2 AST
1 BLK
3-4 FG
+13

HE'S BACKKKK!!!!!!!"

@lucasfrankel: "The #Mavericks are undefeated with Anthony Davis in the lineup #MVP"

@jbondwagon: "Hope he’ll be spared from Nico curse 😭"

@bronisabeast: "Most dominant 12 points I’ve witnessed in my life"

@NerdChore: "Anthony Davis is back
For now
A game or two"

NBA
Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) looks to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

@MavsStan41: "Anthony Davis is so good at basketball"

@sp6runderrated: "Dumb Question: Why is Anthony Davis playing in the final 3 minutes of a 16 point game against an awful Brooklyn team?

I know Nico seems to think he built a title contender but this seems nuts to me."

@NationMffl: "Anthony Davis is very good at basketball."

NBA
Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) scores a basket against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Davis has now appeared in two games for the Mavs since getting traded (via the Los Angeles Lakers) last month.

He is averaging 25.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 44 games this season.

