NBA Fans React To Barack Obama's Viral Post On X
Barack Obama has long been known as a big NBA fan.
Recently, the 44th President of The United States sent out a post on X where he revealed his all-time starting five.
His post had over 40,000 likes and 6.5 million impressions.
Obama wrote: "From one basketball fan to the next, I hope you enjoy @HGMedia 's docuseries – Starting 5 – which is streaming now on @Netflix.
And if you were ever wondering which players I'd have in my starting five – take a look!"
Obama named LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.
Many fans reacted (h/t Legion Hoops).
@TerrenceDonahoe: "All of them top 15 all time but I don’t think they would make a good starting 5.
Replace curry with a pass first PG and LeBron with a small forward who posts like James Worthy.
To many ball hogs on his team. The dream would never get to post up."
@manuelrivascruz: "I got you
Starting Point Guard: Magic Johnson
Shooting Guard: Michael Jordan
Small Forward: Larry Bird
Power Forward: Dennis Rodman
Center: Shaquille O’Neal
We are not losing!"
@trav_mcmanus: "I would give anything to talk hoops with @BarackObama"
@markgsheppard: "1. LeBron (PG)
2. Curry (SG)
3. Jordan (SF)
4. Duncan (PF)
5. Shaq (C)"
Ben Stiller: "The Jimmy Butler coffee obsession 🙌"
@RedNinetyFour: "Obama puts Hakeem as the center in his all-time starting 5. Says his game would translate to today.
I’d have to agree. Shaq and Wilt were arguably more dominant offensively, but Dream could have also given you defensive versatility."
@wrldoftatum: "Obama knows ball more than 90% of nba twitter lmfao"