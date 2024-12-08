Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' 0-Point Performance In Bucks-Nets Game

Ben Simmons played 18 minutes against the Bucks.

Ben Stinar

Dec 4, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in New York.

The game was close, but the Nets lost by a score of 118-113.

Ben Simmons finished his day with 0 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Many NBA facts reacted to his performance on social media.

@MuseCamThomas: "Ben Simmons vs the Bucks:

0 PTS | 0/0 FG | 1 AST | 3 REB

Waive him."

@darkenr: "NBA players are so good and there’s Ben Simmons."

@Skee1330: "Ben Simmons still in the league is just comedy 😂🤣🤣"

@ActiveEffortZA: "BEN SIMMONS IS NOT EVEN GOING FOR OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS!!!!!!!

HE HAS 0 POINTS, WHY IS HE HERE?!"

@JoestarJokic: "feels like Ben Simmons guarding Giannis is a good showcase of how much stronger/bulkier Giannis has gotten over the past few years, simmons looks like a regular guy next to him"

@BigBesso: "Ben Simmons has zero impact in this game….ZERO"

@Ciskov: "Ben Simmons earns 40M$ a year and average less than 7pts/game the last 3 years. The biggest robbery of all time 💀"

The Nets will now be off until Friday when they visit the Grizzlies in Memphis.

With the loss, they dropped to 10-14 in their first 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Nov 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Simmons had come into the day with averages of 5.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field in his first 17 games.

The three-time NBA All-Star is in his seventh season playing in the league.

