NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' 0-Point Performance In Bucks-Nets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in New York.
The game was close, but the Nets lost by a score of 118-113.
Ben Simmons finished his day with 0 points, three rebounds and one assist.
Many NBA facts reacted to his performance on social media.
@MuseCamThomas: "Ben Simmons vs the Bucks:
0 PTS | 0/0 FG | 1 AST | 3 REB
Waive him."
@darkenr: "NBA players are so good and there’s Ben Simmons."
@Skee1330: "Ben Simmons still in the league is just comedy 😂🤣🤣"
@ActiveEffortZA: "BEN SIMMONS IS NOT EVEN GOING FOR OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS!!!!!!!
HE HAS 0 POINTS, WHY IS HE HERE?!"
@JoestarJokic: "feels like Ben Simmons guarding Giannis is a good showcase of how much stronger/bulkier Giannis has gotten over the past few years, simmons looks like a regular guy next to him"
@BigBesso: "Ben Simmons has zero impact in this game….ZERO"
@Ciskov: "Ben Simmons earns 40M$ a year and average less than 7pts/game the last 3 years. The biggest robbery of all time 💀"
The Nets will now be off until Friday when they visit the Grizzlies in Memphis.
With the loss, they dropped to 10-14 in their first 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Simmons had come into the day with averages of 5.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field in his first 17 games.
The three-time NBA All-Star is in his seventh season playing in the league.