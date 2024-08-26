NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons 2K25 Rating
Ben Simmons is entering his third season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
However, he has only appeared in 57 games for the franchise since being traded in the middle of the 2021-22 season.
The former LSU star finished this past year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
Simmons will be rated as a 76 overall NBA 2K25.
Fans on social media have reacted to the news.
Via @H2Nba: "The fact Ben Simmons & Jock Landale have the same Ovr"
Via Ben Simmons Muse: "Ben should be higher. The energy bout to shift this season"
Via @shelovesbrayann: "Ben simmons 💀 don’t even remember last time he played"
Via Anthony Puccio: "The Nets are the lowest rated team in NBA 2K25 with a 78 overall.
Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas are their highest rated players with an 81 overall each. Ben Simmons a 76."
Via @BingTheKingYT: "damn bro fell off after that Hawks series"
Via @Bklynstarr_: "Ben Simmons the best 76 ovr"
Simmons had once been among the best young stars in the league when he made three NBA All-Star Games with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via StatMuse on August 22: "Most RPG + APG by a rookie (since merger):
16.3 — Ben Simmons
15.9 — Blake Griffin
15.7 — Shaquille O'Neal
15.41 — Mark Jackson
15.05 — Magic Johnson
The only players with over 15."
Last season, the Nets were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.