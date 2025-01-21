NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons Illness News Before Knicks-Nets Game
On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets will host the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out.
The three-time NBA All-Star also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "#Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell has been upgraded to probable tonight vs the #Knicks with left hamstring tightness injury management. But Ben Simmons has been ruled out with an illness. #nyk #nba"
Many fans reacted to the news of Simmons being downgraded from probable to out.
@GTC901: "Call me crazy, I hope he never gets another NBA contract"
@MetroBoominFez: "Dodging the smoke"
@dev1_patrick: "I keep forgetting he’s still in the nba"
@_JustinAbraham: "He’s scared of OG and Mikal."
@sun_sand_stocks: "and this surprises who exactly…"
@coopoorme: "He’s gonna play on Wednesday tho"
Simmons is in his third season playing for Brooklyn.
The former LSU star has averages of 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 30 games.
Right now, the Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-29 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 2-8 over their last ten).
On the other side, New York is the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record in 44 games.
They are 4-6 over their last ten.