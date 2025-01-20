NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons Illness News Before Nets-Thunder Game
On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).
Right before the game, Ben Simmons was ruled out due to an illness.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (illness) ruled out Sunday."
Simmons is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in his first 30 games.
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@JpLIBITY_Sports: "Great for the tank lol"
@sportschris86: "He probably had the sniffles and decided to sit out. Waste of a roster space. Dude should be playing basketball in Siberia not here."
@JoshThaKing1: "Game starts in 2 mins 😂 what a joke"
@braxdon__: "Ben simmons part time basketball player"
@TommyLocks21: "No way man."
The Nets are coming off a competitive game against the Los Angeles Lakers (they lost 102-101).
Simmons finished with six points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/4 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Simmons only appeared in 15 games last year.
Therefore, he has done an excellent job of being able to stay on the court for most of the 2024-25 season.
This summer, the three-time NBA All-Star will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
The Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-28 record in 42 games.
Following the Thunder, they will return home to host Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks on Tuesday in Brooklyn.