Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Injury News Before 76ers-Nets Game

Ben Simmons was ruled out right before Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons (10) watches from the bench during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons (10) watches from the bench during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be without one of their best players when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center.

Right before tip-off, Ben Simmons was ruled out due to a calf injury.

Simmons also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.

Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (calf) ruled out Saturday."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@XOcharc: "Bro really ducking Embiid"

@sun_sand_stocks: "Dude has zero work ethic…"

@CeilingvsFloor: "He’s out with scared of his old teamidis"

@RBPhillyTake: "Ben Simmons is now OUT with left calf soreness.

Man continues to duck Philadelphia."

@TankIsImmortal: "Bro never plays the 76ers"

@adsleazo: "DLO finna go for 40🤣"

Simmons is in his third season playing for Brooklyn.

The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 26 games.

Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints: "Nets starters tonight vs. 76ers:

Russell
K. Johnson
Wilson
Williams
Claxton

Ben Simmons has been ruled OUT."

The Nets enter play as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-21 record in 34 games.

They are coming off a 113-110 victory over Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks (in Wisconsin).

That said, the Nets are still just 3-7 over their last ten games.

Following the 76ers, they will remain in Brooklyn to host the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Ben Simmons
Dec 26, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

As for the 76ers, they are the 11th seed with a 13-19 record in 32 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.