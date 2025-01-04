NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Injury News Before 76ers-Nets Game
On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be without one of their best players when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center.
Right before tip-off, Ben Simmons was ruled out due to a calf injury.
Simmons also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (calf) ruled out Saturday."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@XOcharc: "Bro really ducking Embiid"
@sun_sand_stocks: "Dude has zero work ethic…"
@CeilingvsFloor: "He’s out with scared of his old teamidis"
@RBPhillyTake: "Ben Simmons is now OUT with left calf soreness.
Man continues to duck Philadelphia."
@TankIsImmortal: "Bro never plays the 76ers"
@adsleazo: "DLO finna go for 40🤣"
Simmons is in his third season playing for Brooklyn.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 26 games.
Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints: "Nets starters tonight vs. 76ers:
Russell
K. Johnson
Wilson
Williams
Claxton
Ben Simmons has been ruled OUT."
The Nets enter play as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-21 record in 34 games.
They are coming off a 113-110 victory over Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks (in Wisconsin).
That said, the Nets are still just 3-7 over their last ten games.
Following the 76ers, they will remain in Brooklyn to host the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
As for the 76ers, they are the 11th seed with a 13-19 record in 32 games.