Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Injury News In Magic-Nets Game

Ben Simmons played 12 minutes against the Magic.

Ben Stinar

Nov 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) reacts in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) after scoring in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) reacts in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) after scoring in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

UPDATE: The Nets lost by a score of 100-92.

On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center for the second straight game.

Ben Simmons had 0 points, two rebounds and five assists while shooting 0/1 from the field in 12 minutes of playing time.

The Nets have now announced that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Via The Brooklyn Nets: "Injury Update: Ben Simmons (left knee contusion) is out for the remainder of today’s game."

Many fans reacted on social media.

@therealbink1: "the tank is slowly coming back on"

@DaniBlue917: "He made it to game 16 before an injury good for him but I know the script from here."

@JaIenWilsonMuse: "i tried to give him a chance this year"

@DaveConklin10: "It was only a matter of time Simmons was going to get injured and probably will be out for a while."

@courtsideheat: "Ben Simmons’ knees have failed him 😔"

Sharif Phillips-Keaton: "Did not see when this happened, but Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the game nonetheless."

@kslesinski1: "He gets how to tank"

Simmons came into the day with averages of 5.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field in his first 15 games.

The three-time NBA All-Star is in his third season playing for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons
Nov 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) warms up prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Nets are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-11 record in their first 20 games.

Following Orlando, they will visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening at the United Center.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.