NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Injury News In Magic-Nets Game
UPDATE: The Nets lost by a score of 100-92.
On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center for the second straight game.
Ben Simmons had 0 points, two rebounds and five assists while shooting 0/1 from the field in 12 minutes of playing time.
The Nets have now announced that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "Injury Update: Ben Simmons (left knee contusion) is out for the remainder of today’s game."
Many fans reacted on social media.
@therealbink1: "the tank is slowly coming back on"
@DaniBlue917: "He made it to game 16 before an injury good for him but I know the script from here."
@JaIenWilsonMuse: "i tried to give him a chance this year"
@DaveConklin10: "It was only a matter of time Simmons was going to get injured and probably will be out for a while."
@courtsideheat: "Ben Simmons’ knees have failed him 😔"
Sharif Phillips-Keaton: "Did not see when this happened, but Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the game nonetheless."
@kslesinski1: "He gets how to tank"
Simmons came into the day with averages of 5.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field in his first 15 games.
The three-time NBA All-Star is in his third season playing for Brooklyn.
The Nets are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-11 record in their first 20 games.
Following Orlando, they will visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening at the United Center.