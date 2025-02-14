NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Los Angeles Clippers Debut Against Jazz
On Thursday night, the LA Clippers played the Utah Jazz (in Salt Lake City).
The Clippers won (in overtime) by a score of 120-116.
Ben Simmons made his debut for LA, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block while shooting 4/5 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Ralph Lawler: "I really like what I’m seeing of Ben Simmons for the Clippers tonight at Utah."
@wince84: "Quite funny he's wearing Doc Rivers' Clippers jersey number"
@NikolaevichEddy: "Ben Simmons is already the best buyout the Clippers ever had"
@itzHack_: "James Harden throwing lobs to Ben Simmons. Imagine telling Sixers fans that in April 2023"
@rhaines725: "It’s just 1 game but this Ben Simmons for the Clippers looks much better. He even tried to end someone’s career on a poster."
@FlossOnEm: "Ben Simmons hooping first game lmao"
@LeGoatedOne: "Ben Simmons in his debut:
12 PTS
8 REB
6 AST / 0 TO
4 STOCKS
80% FG
89% TS
Masterclass."
@yesicanshooot: "Ben Simmons passing always special"
@Socratic_End: "Ben Simmons doing EXACTLY what you want. 10/5/5 and 2 steals so far"
@AussiesNBA: "I think (and hope) the Ben Simmons of old will be back in his LAC era"
Simmons has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over his nine years in the NBA.
The three-time All-Star was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.
The Clippers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-23 record in 54 games.