NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Bucks-Nets Game
On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in New York.
The Nets, who are expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA, were able to win by a score of 115-102 to improve to 1-2 in their first three games.
Ben Simmons finished with two points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 1/3 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
After only playing in 15 games last season, fans are watching Simmons' return very closely.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@HaterReport_: "Ben Simmons never beating the scared to shoot allegations"
@AdamArmbrecht: "Jordi Fernandez said he wants Ben Simmons taking 15 shots per game after the Magic game.
Ben Simmons took three tonight.
Can’t imagine a world where he starts on Wednesday."
@78zzz_: "This is a good team if we don’t play Ben Simmons"
@Jason_Kates: "Moving forward, we should come together as a nation and report any summer workout videos of Ben Simmons looking “different”"
@user12346758: "What’s really funny is that bill simmons really went in his podcast and said Ben looked like a good player and talked about CT like he was the worst basketball player on the planet."
@schmidtyboy25: "At some point, Ben Simmons is going to have to participate in the sport he gets payed to play."
@CourtsideBuzzX: "Ben Simmons still refuses to try to score! 😳"
The Nets will now play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center.
Last season, Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.