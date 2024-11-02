NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Bulls-Nets Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center in New York.
The Nets won by a score of 120-112 to improve to 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
Ben Simmons finished with eight points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks while shooting 4/5 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@jusblaze_513: "Might be the best Ben Simmons game in 2 years"
@GF1099OCR: "I’m rooting for Ben Simmons man. He’s still young and he can make a comeback!"
Erik Slater: "This was Ben Simmons' best game of the season. He has 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Had a few nice finishes as a roller in the halfcourt, and his passing was great."
NetsDaily: "I don’t know what Ben Simmons final numbers will look like this season. Not his address. But he’s looking better."
@bklynnetslover: "I can’t lie, Ben Simmons is having some elite passes this game"
@nickiswashed: "Ben Simmons has looked a lot better tonight than he has for most of his Nets tenure, looks confident as hell passing the ball and a lot stronger taking the ball to the hoop, still a LOT of work to go with him but its looked good tonight"
Following the Bulls, the Nets will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center.
Simmons is in his fourth season as a member of the Nets.