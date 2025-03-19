NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Cavs-Clippers Game
On Tuesday night, the LA Clippers played the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).
The Clippers won by a score of 132-119.
Ben Simmons finished the win with two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 0/1 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheSkinnyIK: "Ben Simmons has been rock solid defensively"
@APH00PS: "Ben Simmons’ ability to track down rebounds while the shot is still in the air is so underrated"
@clipfullyloaded: "The addition of Ben Simmons has been huge for the clippers
He played 13 minutes tonight all at center which allowed Zu ample rest as Zu played the other 35 rather than playing 40+ min
It also allows Batum to play in his best role at the 4
Simmons was a +17 in only 13 minutes"
@BeardinGoat: "Ben Simmons is such an underrated rebounder. We desperately needed someone like this.. bro just needs to stay healthy and keep getting reps in he fits perfectly here"
@MarzTalksSports: "Ben simmons just plays defense and passes the ball. such a funny archetype. cos hes literally elite at those two things"
@JacksonLloydNBA: "Evan Mobley playing man & ball
Steps up in help
Steals touch pass from Ben Simmons
Goes coast-to-coast and drives on Simmons for the bucket"
The Clippers improved to 39-30 in 69 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.