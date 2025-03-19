Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Cavs-Clippers Game

Ben Simmons played 13 minutes against the Cavs.

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, the LA Clippers played the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).

The Clippers won by a score of 132-119.

Ben Simmons finished the win with two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 0/1 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@TheSkinnyIK: "Ben Simmons has been rock solid defensively"

@APH00PS: "Ben Simmons’ ability to track down rebounds while the shot is still in the air is so underrated"

@clipfullyloaded: "The addition of Ben Simmons has been huge for the clippers

He played 13 minutes tonight all at center which allowed Zu ample rest as Zu played the other 35 rather than playing 40+ min

It also allows Batum to play in his best role at the 4

Simmons was a +17 in only 13 minutes"

Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

@BeardinGoat: "Ben Simmons is such an underrated rebounder. We desperately needed someone like this.. bro just needs to stay healthy and keep getting reps in he fits perfectly here"

@MarzTalksSports: "Ben simmons just plays defense and passes the ball. such a funny archetype. cos hes literally elite at those two things"

@JacksonLloydNBA: "Evan Mobley playing man & ball

Steps up in help

Steals touch pass from Ben Simmons

Goes coast-to-coast and drives on Simmons for the bucket"

The Clippers improved to 39-30 in 69 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

