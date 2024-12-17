NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Cavs-Nets Game
On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 130-101 at Barclays Center.
Ben Simmons finished the loss with ten points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 4/7 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Jersey2Brooklyn: "Was Ben Simmons mad at Jordi because he had to finish off this game? Lmao"
@spenharris: "Ben Simmons legit just tried ending the game and walking off with like 4 seconds left what was that…"
@TriKx: "Ben Simmons does not belong in the NBA... man is literally just showing up for a check like he work at UPS or something"
@mattbow56: "I didn’t see the entire Cavs Nets game tonight, but what I did see confirms what I already thought. Ben Simmons is a terrible NBA player."
@YagaBomb24: "Ben Simmons literally went from an unstoppable force years ago to someone who is getting blocked by JT Thor down 35 with 3 minutes left…
What the hell happened to this dude over the years?…"
@HarderAw: "Seeing (and remembering) that Ben Simmons is still in the NBA gives me hope I will get there 1 day. I can't shoot, rebound, or play defense. I could maybe throw an inbound pass."
The Nets dropped to 10-16 in their first 26 games of the season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing skid.