NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Cavs-Nets Game

Ben Simmons played 31 minutes against the Cavs.

Ben Stinar

Nov 3, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 130-101 at Barclays Center.

Ben Simmons finished the loss with ten points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 4/7 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@Jersey2Brooklyn: "Was Ben Simmons mad at Jordi because he had to finish off this game? Lmao"

@spenharris: "Ben Simmons legit just tried ending the game and walking off with like 4 seconds left what was that…"

@TriKx: "Ben Simmons does not belong in the NBA... man is literally just showing up for a check like he work at UPS or something"

@mattbow56: "I didn’t see the entire Cavs Nets game tonight, but what I did see confirms what I already thought. Ben Simmons is a terrible NBA player."

@YagaBomb24: "Ben Simmons literally went from an unstoppable force years ago to someone who is getting blocked by JT Thor down 35 with 3 minutes left…

What the hell happened to this dude over the years?…"

@HarderAw: "Seeing (and remembering) that Ben Simmons is still in the NBA gives me hope I will get there 1 day. I can't shoot, rebound, or play defense. I could maybe throw an inbound pass."

The Nets dropped to 10-16 in their first 26 games of the season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing skid.

