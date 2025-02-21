NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Bucks Game
On Thursday night, the LA Clippers played the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
The Clippers lost by a score of 116-110.
Ben Simmons finished with six points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/3 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@qshironalberti3: "Ben Simmons is literally doing exactly what he did with the Nets LMAO but it's the Clippers now so it looks good to ppl"
@freewave3: "James Harden getting his 27,000th career point on a ben Simmons assist is crazy lol"
@johnny6oat: "Ben Simmons still passing up layups in 2025 smh 😭"
@stillreggie_: "ben simmons' existence is ruining clippers' possessions"
@NilesCooper1: "Clippers look dominant in transition
But AWFUL in the half court
Lack of creativity and a lot of stagnant possessions
Ben Simmons and Bogdan bring more pace to this team and obviously no Norman Powell in transition slashing to the basket and spacing for 3s is a big loss tn"
@Ooide17: "Ben Simmons plays basketball the right way."
@BucksFilmRoom: "Ben Simmons may have changed teams again, but he hasn’t changed the fact he can’t guard Giannis."
@The_Real_Grande: "This Ben Simmons - Kris Dunn - Ivica Zubac trio has to be the lineup with the worst spacing in the league"
@ClutchPoints: "Kawhi Leonard finds Ben Simmons 🔥
Get used to saying that."
Simmons has now played two games for the Clippers.
He came into the night with averages of 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field in 34 games.
With the loss, the Clippers dropped to 31-24 in 55 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Confernece.
They will resume action when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.