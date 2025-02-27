NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Bulls Game
On Wednesday evening, the LA Clippers played the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
The Clippers won by a score of 122-117 to improve to 32-26 in their first 58 games of the season.
Ben Simmons finished the win with six points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/8 from the field in 18 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@FeelLikeDrew: "Ben Simmons so good he making Amir Coffey look like an NBA player"
@Gmona48: "Stat line won’t pop out but a very good game for Ben Simmons.
Solid defense, solid rebounding and some different offense (fadeaway and hook shot)"
@BonesGotBizzy: "This isn't the Ben Simmons I want to see"
@JayDhaul: "Ben Simmons fade away! The league isn't ready for his resurgence! His confidence is slowly coming back here, now he can really draw more defenders towards him and get everyone easier looks including himself. Amir killing it 😆"
@FeelLikeOBK: "BEN SIMMONS is everywhere on the court locking down on defense and finding Bogi and Coffey wide open every time"
@ThaPizzaMan215: "Ben Simmons is a good player
Just not worth his number 1 overall value $"
@bakedspliffin: "Give Ben Simmons more minutes. I’ve had 0 complaints so far. And he still locks up."
Tomer Azarly: "With his last bucket, Ben Simmons has now reached 5,000 career points."
The Clippers will play their next game on Friday night when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Simmons is in ninth year in the NBA.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.