NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Cavs Game
On Sunday, the LA Clippers played the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
The Clippers lost by a score of 127-122.
Ben Simmons finished with four points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 2/3 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Justin Russo: "The Clippers have potentially found a breakthrough with the Ben Simmons and Ivica Zubac combination in today's game. They've gone +12 in 12:40 with the pair on the floor. But the biggest part: James Harden has not been on the floor with them at all during that time."
@Clips4Ever26: "are we about to see a confident ben simmons at the perfect time👀"
@purehoops_lover: "2nd unit with a great start to the qtr cutting down this double digit lead to. 5. Team is just flat out better with an aggressive Ben Simmons"
@HPbasketball: "Ben Simmons post up hook shot. OK, OK, OK."
@Kingmoneymillz1: "I’m glad Ben Simmons playing good basketball"
@bluelemxnade: "Why are we guarding ben simmons like it’s 2020"
@BallTimee: "Ben Simmons back-to-back buckets 🔥"
With the loss, the Clippers dropped to 42-32 in 74 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are 17-21 in the 38 games they have played on the road away from the Intuit Dome.
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season at LSU.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over nine years.