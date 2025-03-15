NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Hawks Game
On Friday night, the LA Clippers played the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
The Clippers won by a score of 121-98.
Ben Simmons finished the victory with two points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 1/4 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@KlawedUP: "Ben Simmons you were dearly missed"
@FeelLikeDrew: "Ben Simmons legit makes the right pass everytime, we been missing that"
@lewdacrisss: "harden screening for ben simmons is not something my brain can comprehend...cant tell if im more impressed it worked or disappointed in the hawks defense lol"
@APH00PS: "I haven’t been watching tbh but it’s funny to me that every time Ben Simmons plays, Amir Coffey has a positive +/-"
@ChipReiderson: "Just flipped by the Clippers v Atlanta game and remembered that Ben Simmons is still in the league"
@lonnel96: "Ben Simmons really refuses to score the damn ball"
@flawlopaid: "BEN SIMMONS YOU SPECIAL SPECIAL PLAYER"
@teabrek: "Ben Simmons really hates contact it’s kind of wild to see"
Jackson Lloyd: "Ben Simmons finds Derrick Jones Jr. running the floor in transition with the bounce pass"
With the win, the Clippers improved to 37-30 in 67 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Hawks, the Clippers will now return home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
Simmons is in his ninth NBA year.
He has also spent time with the Nets and 76ers.