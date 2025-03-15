Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Hawks Game

Ben Simmons played 17 minutes against the Hawks.

Ben Stinar

Mar 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the LA Clippers played the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

The Clippers won by a score of 121-98.

Ben Simmons finished the victory with two points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 1/4 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.

Ben Simmons
Mar 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) drives to the basket past LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@KlawedUP: "Ben Simmons you were dearly missed"

@FeelLikeDrew: "Ben Simmons legit makes the right pass everytime, we been missing that"

@lewdacrisss: "harden screening for ben simmons is not something my brain can comprehend...cant tell if im more impressed it worked or disappointed in the hawks defense lol"

@APH00PS: "I haven’t been watching tbh but it’s funny to me that every time Ben Simmons plays, Amir Coffey has a positive +/-"

@ChipReiderson: "Just flipped by the Clippers v Atlanta game and remembered that Ben Simmons is still in the league"

@lonnel96: "Ben Simmons really refuses to score the damn ball"

@flawlopaid: "BEN SIMMONS YOU SPECIAL SPECIAL PLAYER"

@teabrek: "Ben Simmons really hates contact it’s kind of wild to see"

Jackson Lloyd: "Ben Simmons finds Derrick Jones Jr. running the floor in transition with the bounce pass"

With the win, the Clippers improved to 37-30 in 67 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Following the Hawks, the Clippers will now return home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Ben Simmons
Mar 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Simmons is in his ninth NBA year.

He has also spent time with the Nets and 76ers.

Ben Simmons
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.