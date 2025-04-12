Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Kings Game

Ben Simmons played 12 minutes against the Kings.

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the LA Clippers played the Kings in Sacramento.

The Clippers won by a score of 101-100.

Ben Simmons finished with one rebound, two assists and one block in 12 minutes of playing time.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@NBAMVP: "Ben Simmons can still hoop, no doubt."

@clipfullyloaded: "Ben Simmons just forced a turnover on back-to-back plays🔥"

@FeelLikeDrew: "Ben Simmons is so fun to watch. Breath-taking playmaker and passer"

@FeelLikeOBK: "Ben Simmons clamps up Lavine on one possession and than draws a charge on the next 🙏"

@lxwsorder: "Ben Simmons genuinely pisses me off on how he plays basketball"

@teabrek: "Ben Simmons really doesn’t remember how to dunk"

@Jayy_Green: "Ben Simmons rise and fall is crazy"

LA Clippers: "SOARIN' OVER CALIFORNIA ✈️

BEN SIMMONS ↗️ DERRICK JONES JR."

With the win, the Clippers improved to 49-32 in 81 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

Following the Kings, the Clippers will play their final game of the regular season on Sunday when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to shoot against Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25, left) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season at LSU.

The three-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over nine years.

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) chases a loose ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) and guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As for the Kings, they dropped to 39-42 in 81 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

