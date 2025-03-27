NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the LA Clippers played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Clippers won by a score of 126-113.
Ben Simmons finished the victory with two points, eight rebounds and two assists while shooting 1/4 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Stefan Bondy: "This is my first time seeing Ben Simmons play basketball in six years."
@IanJamalGM4: "Ben Simmons just scored… this game is over"
@NYBockers11: "If Ben Simmons is in the game just send a double at harden please"
@NoBoozeHere: "There is a way Ben Simmons passes the ball.
It is just so beautiful. No one passes the ball as aesthetically as him."
Lori Rubinson: "He looks healthy but the shooting thing is sad. Ben Simmons is like a baseball player who gets the yips on throwing. and suddenly something they could do their whole lives does not work. the muscle memory goes haywire. dude can't make a layup in a game"
@BKN_Says: "Anyone find it hilarious Ben Simmons and James Harden are teammates"
@champion78: "Ben Simmons has smaller players guarding him and he never tries to shoot the ball against a mismatch just a waste of talent"
@vondagreat: "WTF is wrong wit Ben Simmons he can’t shoot make layups or defend 🤬"
With the win, the Clippers improved to 41-31 in 72 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.