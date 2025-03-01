Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Lakers Game

Ben Simmons played 16 minutes against the Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the LA Clippers played the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

The Clippers lost by a score of 106-102.

Ben Simmons finished with two points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 1/1 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin (30) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@Sportshabit20: "Ben Simmons is just a live body on the floor, haven’t seen him do anything tonight"

@IamWingsNThings: "Never would’ve thought Ben Simmons would turn into Chuck Hayes"

Lauren Rosen: "Ben Simmons guarding Luka Doncic in his first stint. Both acclimating to their new teams in real time. Sample size small so far but Simmons has the advantage 👀"

@RajChipalu: "Bron guarding Ben Simmons like he’s 08 Rondo"

@LakeShowYo: "how Lakers guarding Ben Simmons 💀"

@adanowitz: "7 years ago -

Fast forward to today and 40 year old lebron has 28 points against 28 year old ben simmons who has 2"

@freddyg24_: "Ben Simmons runs full speed as if alone actually believes he’s gonna drive that to the rim lol"

@PatMils09: "You can tell that Ben Simmons does not want to shoot the ball ever. Really sad. Why did we get him?"

@StarfireKidz: "Ben Simmons real life just be on the court doing nothing. He’ll occasionally bring the ball up constantly pass because he’s too scared to shoot and plays no defense 🤦🏾‍♀️"

@sad76fan: "Ben Simmons and James Harden on the same team is so weird"

@SuburbanPimp: "Lebron really wanted to cook Ben Simmons… and he did"

@J_Meekoh: "Ben Simmons on the Clippers looks funny lol I forgot he was there"

The Clippers dropped 32-27 in 59 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They will play the Lakers (again) on Sunday.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.