NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Lakers Game
On Friday night, the LA Clippers played the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
The Clippers lost by a score of 106-102.
Ben Simmons finished with two points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 1/1 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
@Sportshabit20: "Ben Simmons is just a live body on the floor, haven’t seen him do anything tonight"
@IamWingsNThings: "Never would’ve thought Ben Simmons would turn into Chuck Hayes"
Lauren Rosen: "Ben Simmons guarding Luka Doncic in his first stint. Both acclimating to their new teams in real time. Sample size small so far but Simmons has the advantage 👀"
@RajChipalu: "Bron guarding Ben Simmons like he’s 08 Rondo"
@LakeShowYo: "how Lakers guarding Ben Simmons 💀"
@adanowitz: "7 years ago -
Fast forward to today and 40 year old lebron has 28 points against 28 year old ben simmons who has 2"
@freddyg24_: "Ben Simmons runs full speed as if alone actually believes he’s gonna drive that to the rim lol"
@PatMils09: "You can tell that Ben Simmons does not want to shoot the ball ever. Really sad. Why did we get him?"
@StarfireKidz: "Ben Simmons real life just be on the court doing nothing. He’ll occasionally bring the ball up constantly pass because he’s too scared to shoot and plays no defense 🤦🏾♀️"
@sad76fan: "Ben Simmons and James Harden on the same team is so weird"
@SuburbanPimp: "Lebron really wanted to cook Ben Simmons… and he did"
@J_Meekoh: "Ben Simmons on the Clippers looks funny lol I forgot he was there"
The Clippers dropped 32-27 in 59 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play the Lakers (again) on Sunday.