NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday afternoon, the LA Clippers played the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Clippers lost by a score of 112-110 (in overtime).
Ben Simmons finished the loss with two rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 0/1 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@easymoneyyMo: "Is that Ben Simmons I see on my tv screen partaking in playoff basketball?????"
@bluelemxnade: "Ben Simmons has been really good man the extra passing and pace goes a long way"
@HardenFinalsMVP: "Imagine if Ben Simmons, Kawhi and Harden all just magically went back to their 2019 version."
@johnrivers131: "Kawhi and Ben Simmons got no chemistry"
@FeelLikeDrew: "Ben Simmons is truly an impactful player"
@KingArthur860: "Ben Simmons playing the Jared Dudley role to perfection he’s come full circle"
@IcyVert: "Man I’ve been so out of the loop on the NBA what do you mean Ben Simmons is a clipper"
@GuruLakers: "lol Ben Simmons…bruh
I can’t describe the possession I just watched"
@PMlZZY: "Ben Simmons falloff still makes no sense to me
Teams didn't just decide after 4 years in the NBA to sag off because he couldn't shoot
He was still getting 16/8/8 while being an all-NBA defender with no jumpshot"
@SMHighlights1: "Nikola Jokic and Ben Simmons get into a shoving match during the middle of a play 😂"
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday night (also in Denver).