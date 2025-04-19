Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Nuggets Game

Ben Simmons played 13 minutes against the Nuggets.

Ben Stinar

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Saturday afternoon, the LA Clippers played the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The Clippers lost by a score of 112-110 (in overtime).

Ben Simmons finished the loss with two rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 0/1 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@easymoneyyMo: "Is that Ben Simmons I see on my tv screen partaking in playoff basketball?????"

@bluelemxnade: "Ben Simmons has been really good man the extra passing and pace goes a long way"

@HardenFinalsMVP: "Imagine if Ben Simmons, Kawhi and Harden all just magically went back to their 2019 version."

Ben Simmons
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

@johnrivers131: "Kawhi and Ben Simmons got no chemistry"

@FeelLikeDrew: "Ben Simmons is truly an impactful player"

@KingArthur860: "Ben Simmons playing the Jared Dudley role to perfection he’s come full circle"

@IcyVert: "Man I’ve been so out of the loop on the NBA what do you mean Ben Simmons is a clipper"

Ben Simmons
Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

@GuruLakers: "lol Ben Simmons…bruh

I can’t describe the possession I just watched"

@PMlZZY: "Ben Simmons falloff still makes no sense to me

Teams didn't just decide after 4 years in the NBA to sag off because he couldn't shoot

He was still getting 16/8/8 while being an all-NBA defender with no jumpshot"

@SMHighlights1: "Nikola Jokic and Ben Simmons get into a shoving match during the middle of a play 😂"

Game 2 of the series will be on Monday night (also in Denver).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.