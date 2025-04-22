NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Monday night, the LA Clippers played the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Clippers won by a score of 105-102.
Ben Simmons finished with two points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1/1 from the field in eight minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@clipfullyloaded: "Wow shoutout to Ben Simmons i thought he’d be unplayable this series but he’s doing great tonight"
@ogbobbyjindal: "The player Ben Simmons should’ve been would be so huge for the clippers here instead of the actual player Ben Simmons currently is."
@zarefel1: "my goat ben simmons having impactful minutes. would cry tears of joy"
@ItzRhythmnnn: "Ben Simmons in limited minutes all beat it has been more impactful than both Bogi and Norman Powell lmao"
@thatjoemags: "This is the best Ben Simmons game in some time. Yeah, Jokic has put him inside the net a few times, but Simmons is make crisp passes, making eye contact with the rim when appropriate, and contributing to LAC's aggressive perimeter defensive schemes."
@luvlancey: "Ben Simmons should be in this game instead of Dunn"
Esfandiar Baraheni: "If Ben Simmons could just do this consistently man"
The Clippers and Nuggets are now tied at 1-1 in the series.
Game 3 will be on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.
He has spent nine years with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets (and LA Clippers).