NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Performance In Clippers-Nuggets Game

Ben Simmons played eight minutes against the Nuggets.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the LA Clippers played the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

The Clippers won by a score of 105-102.

Ben Simmons finished with two points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1/1 from the field in eight minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@clipfullyloaded: "Wow shoutout to Ben Simmons i thought he’d be unplayable this series but he’s doing great tonight"

@ogbobbyjindal: "The player Ben Simmons should’ve been would be so huge for the clippers here instead of the actual player Ben Simmons currently is."

@zarefel1: "my goat ben simmons having impactful minutes. would cry tears of joy"

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass in against LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

@ItzRhythmnnn: "Ben Simmons in limited minutes all beat it has been more impactful than both Bogi and Norman Powell lmao"

@thatjoemags: "This is the best Ben Simmons game in some time. Yeah, Jokic has put him inside the net a few times, but Simmons is make crisp passes, making eye contact with the rim when appropriate, and contributing to LAC's aggressive perimeter defensive schemes."

@luvlancey: "Ben Simmons should be in this game instead of Dunn"

Esfandiar Baraheni: "If Ben Simmons could just do this consistently man"

The Clippers and Nuggets are now tied at 1-1 in the series.

Game 3 will be on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.

He has spent nine years with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets (and LA Clippers).

